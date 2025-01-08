Philadelphia power outage plunges more than 1,500 residents into dark amid dangerously cold weather

The dangerously low digits prompted the city and surrounding counties to declare a code blue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some warming centers in Philadelphia are operating around the clock during the extreme cold spell this week. They opened their doors just in time, as one community spent hours overnight on Tuesday without power.

"Around 7 p.m., I was watching Family Feud and the lights went out," said Miss Thomas. "I came outside and everything was out. I call my neighbor- 'Your lights out? My lights out.'"

Chopper 6 was up above Kensington, where you could see big areas of dark after roughly 1,500 customers in the area lost power.

"My phone was running low so I had to come to my car to charge my phone," Thomas added.

Around 7:15 p.m., the fire department was called for multiple transformer explosions. When they arrived, they found a transformer and wires down at Rorer and East Westmoreland streets.

PECO's emergency teams responded and some power has come back online, but others remained in the dark throughout the night.

See PECO power outage map here.

This outage comes after temperatures plunged on Tuesday. Twenty warming centers opened in the city after a Code Blue was issued.

Some centers have daytime hours, others have nighttime hours, and three are open 24/7.

One woman said she came to a center keep warm or else would have had to find someplace else to go.

"I might go to the library or supermarket, or just someplace to keep warm," Rose Bell told Action News.

"I would like to encourage everyone to use these centers. Use them if you don't have a place to stay -- if you don't have heat in your home," said Jamie Gauthier.

