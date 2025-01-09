Data breach may have exposed personal information of students, staff at school districts across US

LOWER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A data breach may have exposed personal information of students and staff at school districts across the county, including some in the Philadelphia region.

The software company PowerSchool, which supports over 60 million students, says it became aware of a potential cybersecurity incident on December 28.

The company says it took appropriate steps and does not anticipate the data being shared or made public.

Lower Merion School District officials say PowerSchool alerted them on Tuesday.

PowerSchool plans to provide resources to those affected.

