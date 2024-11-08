Train operator attempted evasive maneuver moments before deadly New Jersey Transit crash: report

A preliminary report found that the train operator activated the track brakes in an attempt to slow down the train moments beofre the deadly impact.

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- New information has been released in the death of a New Jersey train operator last month.

Jessica Haley, 41, was killed when her New Jersey River Line train crashed into a tree that had fallen onto the tracks in Mansfield Township, Burlington County, on October 14.

A preliminary report found that the train was clocked at going 64 miles an hour through a curve in darkness.

According to the report, Haley appears to have activated the track brakes, causing the train to decelerate for about 430 feet before striking the tree.

However, the evasive maneuver wasn't enough and the tree penetrated the windshield.

Haley was killed and 23 passengers were injured.

Haley's family is preparing to sue NJ Transit, claiming negligence for not clearing the tracks.

Following the crash, New Jersey and transit officials held a public meeting to address River Line safety concerns. State Senator Troy Singleton told Action News that he wanted the meeting to be the start of a discussion about what changes need to be made to ensure safety on the tracks and in the communities the River Line runs through.

