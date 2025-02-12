Be prepared if you want to take SEPTA Regional Rail to the Eagles parade. Here are 6 things to know

Planning to take SEPTA Regional Rail to the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade? There are some things you'll need to know.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of Eagles fans in the suburbs are expected to take SEPTA's Regional Rail to the Super Bowl victory parade.

If you're one of them, here are six things you'll need to know:

1: Get your fare before Friday

You'll need to have your fare before Friday. That means you need to have a SEPTA Key card or a special One-Day Parade Pass.

The parade passes are $10 and are only being sold on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tickets will not be sold on Friday.

"You must arrive at the station in parade day with a fare instrument in hand - either a loaded Key card or a one day pass that we're selling. We're going to pre-validate everybody's fare instrument before they board," says SEPTA's Interim General Manager, Scott Sauer.

2: No guarantee you'll get a seat

Even though each train can hold 1,000 people, there's no guarantee you'll get a seat - even if you have a Key card or parade pass.

That's why some fans plan to arrive early.

"Like 4 or 5 am I will try to get there to be the first in line for the train and be ready to go," said Anthony Giancatarino of Downingtown, PA.

If you can't use your pass on the day of the parade, it can be used on another date of your choosing.

3: Modified service schedule

Regional Rail lines will run on limited, modified service from 4:30 a.m. through 10:50 p.m. on Friday.

They will operate inbound-only in the morning and outbound-only after the parade.

4: No service at several Center City stops

Service to Center City will be available via Jefferson and 30th Street stations, which SEPTA officials note is a short walk from the parade route.

There will be no service at several stations, including:

-Suburban station

-Penn Medicine station

-Temple University station

5: Service changes on some lines

Here's what you need to know about the stations available on the Regional Rail lines:

Airport Line:Eastwick, Terminals A, B, C/D and E/F. 30-minute service throughout the day.

Chestnut Hill East Line: Chestnut Hill East and Wyndmoor.

Chestnut Hill West Line: No train service. Customers can use Chestnut Hill East.

Cynwyd Line: No train service.

Fox Chase Line Fox Chase Station.

Lansdale/Doylestown Line: Doylestown, Lansdale, North Wales, Ambler, and Fort Washington.

Manayunk/Norristown Line: Elm Street, Norristown Transportation Center, and Manayunk

Media/Wawa Line: Wawa, Media, and Primos

Paoli/Thorndale Line: Thorndale, Exton, Paoli, Wayne, and Bryn Mawr

Trenton Line: Trenton, Levittown, and Cornwells Heights

Warminster Line: Warminster and Jenkintown-Wyncote

West Trenton Line: West Trenton, Woodbourne, Langhorne, and Philmont

Wilmington/Newark Line: Wilmington, Marcus Hook, and Norwood

6: Limited parking at stations

Parking will be limited and spots are expected to fill up quickly.

Customers are urged to arrange to be dropped off at or near their station.

For more information about SEPTA's plan for the parade, including info on free rides on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, visit this page at SEPTA.org.

