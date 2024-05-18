Latest polls show President Joe Biden trailing Donald Trump in major swing states

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inside Story guest host Brian Taff and the panelists discuss results from recent Philadelphia Inquirer, New York Times and Siena College polls ahead of the 2024 election.

The polls show former president Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in five key swing states that Biden previously won in the 2020 election.

The panelists also dissect the top ballot issues that will serve as deciding factors for voters; among them, abortion, immigration, and the economy.

The panelists then shift the conversation to the Pro-Palestinian protests that continue across Philadelphia following the dismantled encampment at the University of Pennsylvania.

They discuss how the protests have shaped the political climate with response from local politicians like Governor Josh Shapiro.

Plus, the panelists share their thoughts on the latest updates in Senator Bob Menendez's bribery trial.

And a preview of Ajay Raju's new installment of his series, "Overheard," is available everywhere you stream 6abc.

Get the Inside Story with panelists Derek Green, Farah Jimenez, Liz Preate Havey, and Larry Platt.