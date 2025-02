Trump appoints Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to Council of Governors

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Trump has appointed Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro to serve on the bipartisan Council of Governors.

Shapiro, along with nine other governors, will be tasked with strengthening state-federal partnerships on national security, disaster response, and military coordination issues.

The council was created in 2010.