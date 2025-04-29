Trump signs order requiring nationwide list of sanctuary cities, which could affect Philadelphia

President Trump just signed new executive orders targeting sanctuary cities, which could affect Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tuesday marks 100 days into President Trump's second term, a milestone moment for every administration to take stock.

One major focus for Trump has been immigration enforcement.

He just signed new executive orders targeting sanctuary cities, which could affect Philadelphia.

On Monday, the president ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi and the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem to identify cities and states they consider not in compliance with federal immigration laws.

Those localities could now face a cutoff in federal funding, as well as possible criminal and civil suits, if they refuse to change their laws or practices.

Philadelphia has been a so-called sanctuary city since 2016, which means it prohibits local police collaboration with ICE.

