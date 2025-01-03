Both Ryan Quigley and Tiger Bech played football for Princeton and both worked for Seaport Global, a brokerage firm in NYC.

Princeton grad injured in New Orleans attack to be released from hospital, mother says

PRINCETON, N.J. (WPVI) -- Ryan Quigley, one of the victims wounded in the New Year's Day attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, is expected to be released from the hospital on Friday, his mother told Action News.

Quigley was visiting with his best friend, 27-year-old Tiger Bech, who was killed in the tragedy.

Both are Princeton University graduates, who lived and worked together in New York City.

Quigley graduated from Lansdale Catholic in 2016 and Princeton University in 2020.

Bech was a wide receiver at Princeton from 2017 to 2019.

Michelle Bech said her son, 27, lived life to the fullest and was "on top of the world." She said her son was in Louisiana for a long weekend of hunting and fishing -- two of his favorite activities -- with college friends from Princeton.

Quigley's family previously told Action News that he suffered broken bones and abrasions, adding that he is heartbroken over the loss of Bech.

"They both have a brother of their own, but these two act and behave like brothers," said Quigley's mother, Kelley, in an interview with Action News. "We're processing the tragedy. We're staying as positive as possible and we are really blessed that Ryan is in recovery mode."

"It's been pretty overwhelming, but we are so appreciative and grateful for the outpour of support and prayers for Ryan and our family," she added.