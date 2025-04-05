'Project Recover' repatriates MIAs with underwater technology

LEWES, Delaware (WPVI) -- Across the world, 'Project Recover' is searching the seafloor to discover and repatriate Americans missing in action since World War II.

One of its major partners is the University of Delaware, where educators and students are contributing to the cause.

They deploy underwater technology to identify wrecks of airplanes across the world wherever conflicts may have occurred.

The team has contributed to the homecoming of 17 individuals and expects to repatriate 26 more in the near future.

Students at the University of Delaware also have a chance to get involved with an internship.

To learn more about Project Recover, watch the video above and visit their website.

