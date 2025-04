Propane truck left dangling over creek after one-lane bridge collapses in Lehigh County

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A propane truck was left dangling over a creek in Lehigh County after a bridge collapsed on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on a small bridge off of the 3700 block of Orchid Place in Lower Macungie Twp.

The bridge crosses over the Little Lehigh Creek.

The driver was not injured but had to be rescued from the truck.

Crews are on the scene working to remove the truck from the bridge.