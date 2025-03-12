Video shows stolen car nearly smashed by trash truck at Delaware County intersection

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (WPVI) -- The search is on in Delaware County for the driver who was inside a stolen car when it nearly collided with a garbage truck.

It happened at Chester Pike and Lincoln Avenue in Prospect Park around 4:21 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say the stolen vehicle was caught passing through an automated license plate reader when officers responded.

"The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, he observed that the operator began driving recklessly and decided against pursuing the vehicle in the interest of public safety," said Chief Dave Madonna.

Video shows the speeding vehicle moments away from being smashed by a trash truck at the intersection.

Anyone with information on the speeding driver is asked to call Prospect Park police.

