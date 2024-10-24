Protesters demand reparations for victims of Holmesburg Prison experiments during protest at Penn

Survivors and families of the victims of the Holmesburg Prison experiments are once again calling for reparations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Survivors and families of the victims of the Holmesburg Prison experiments are once again calling for reparations.

They gathered at the University of Pennsylvania in protest on Wednesday.

Penn scientist Albert Kligman conducted extreme medical experiments on thousands of Black inmates at the prison 50 years ago.

Kligman once described his first visit to the prison by saying "All I saw before me were acres of skin."

Survivors and activists are calling for Penn to do more to repair the harm caused by the horrific experiments.

Penn did not comment on the event.

