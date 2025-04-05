Protesters mobilize across region for "Hands Off!" demonstrations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From City Hall to Independence mall, thousands of protesters mobilized in Philadelphia for the "Hands Off" demonstration on Saturday.

More than 1,200 marches took place across the country planned by more than 150 groups.

Organizers said they rallied against President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's actions on downsizing the government, the economy, human rights, and more.

Tina Cairns who is a virologist at the University of Pennsylvania said she's defending science.

"We just got a letter last week that said 'No more dry ice. No more liquid nitrogen.' These are things we need to do experiments and science, and because of Trump and his bullying and his pulling back of grants that already have been funded, it's really causing a lot of problems in science."

Richard Crossin said he's concerned about the legality of Trump's orders.

"I've been a lawyer for 45 years, and I have never seen such a concerted attack on our system of laws, on rule of law," said Crossin. "Although he's a lame duck, he can do a lot of damage before he leaves."

The White House responded to the nationwide protests in a statement:

"President Trump's position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats' stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors."

This isn't the first time activists gathered nationwide to stand against Trump or Musk.

Locally, protestors said they'll continue to fight back.

We reached out to local Republican representatives for comment, but have not heard back.