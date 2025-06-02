PTO treasurer accused of embezzling at least $20,000 in Bucks County

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Parent Teacher Organization treasurer accused of embezzling $20,000 is under arrest in Hilltown Township, Bucks County.

Jacqueline Bucco, 46, of Telford, was arrested last Thursday and has since been formally charged with forgery, theft, and receiving stolen property, among a string of other charges.

The investigation started approximately two years ago when volunteers from the J.M. Grasse Elementary School's Parent-Teacher Organization went to Hilltown Township police, saying a lot of money from the organization's account was missing.

"We determined that the treasurer, Jacqueline Bucco, had sole access to the funds, and was actually writing checks to herself and her paramour," said Hilltown Township Police Detective Louis Bell.

Detective Bell adds that the investigation is ongoing, and that Bucco embezzled, at minimum, $20,000 by forging the names of PTO board members on those checks.

And this is not Bucco's first run-in with the law.

Back in 2011, she pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison for embezzling $400,000 from the Dow Jones company while working in their company office in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

People who live in this part of Bucks County say they wish this news were surprising.

"You just can't trust anybody," said Kathy Gentile of Hilltown Township.

Detective Bell says this story should serve as a cautionary tale for every volunteer organization.

"Check the statements of your bank accounts, always look. Never take blind faith that everything is as it appears on the treasurer's report," he says.

Bucco has since been released on $100,000 unsecured bail.

Her next court hearing is pending.