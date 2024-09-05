The Public Market in Emeryville gets a doggy makeover with its first Public Barket event

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- The Public Market in Emeryville got a doggy makeover with its first Public Barket event. More than 10 Bay Area vendors set up shop and offered pet related goods from leashes to treats and more.

"We started doing these monthly pop up events where we were having local artists coming through and teaching classes and it was open and free to the public. We started the idea of doing a dog bandana making class and then from there it kind of grew," said Dustin Durham, Marketing Events Manager for Public Market.

A unique way for pet owners to capture the excitement of the day was with dog photographer Ellen Shershow. She created a boutique photography experience for the dogs at the Public Barket.

Shershow said her trick to get the perfect photo is understanding the dog's love language whether it's treats, pets, or snuggles, "Once I know what their love language is I'm able to make them feel really cozy and comfortable and be able to work with them and their humans and create beautiful photographs."

Another vendor offering her creative services to pet owners was artist Sophie Daio. She's spent the day at the Public Barket drawing portraits of dogs, "Dogs are so inspiring and as an artist I'm always drawing from life and so they're kind of the ultimate muse," she said.

As for the event, Daio was confident it would be a big hit, "Everyone loves an excuse to spoil their pet."

