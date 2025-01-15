Philadelphia community meets to discuss pedestrian safety after fatal crashes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia community gathered on Tuesday night to bring awareness to pedestrian safety in Queen Village and across this city.

The meeting comes after two fatalities within a crosswalk at Washington Avenue and Front Street.

"It's a very sensitive time, but if we can take anything from this and turn it into action, that's the best thing we can do," explained Kate Powell, president of Friends of Shot Tower who called for the meeting.

On January 3, Michael Spooner and his wife, Kayla, were hit by a SEPTA bus as they crossed the street.

Spooner died from his injuries at the scene. His wife was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

"People are rolling through stop signs. The lighting around crosswalks, and careless driving, we want to raise attention to it," noted Wayne Hiller, a Philly Dragons baseball coach and Queen Village resident.

Community members filled a room to demand safety changes.

In June of 2024, a man in his 60s was hit and killed by a Penn Medicine parking shuttle at the same intersection.

"My friend Billy that was run over on Front (Street) and Washington Avenue, the other fella was hit with (Route) 64 bus. My heart is broken for his wife," said Mark Anthony Trignani a Queen Village resident of 40 years.

People at the meeting hope they can make an impact as a group to get the answers they're looking for.

"We're gonna put together a comprehensive deck of what we want why we want it some number and send it to the city to get safer crossings," explained Powell.

