Rabid raccoon confirmed in Collingswood, New Jersey

COLLINGSWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) -- Animal control officials in Collingswood, New Jersey, were able to capture a raccoon they believe was responsible for two attacks.

After being euthanized, it tested positive for rabies.

One of the attacks happened on April 9 when the animal attacked a 6-year-old along Lakeview Drive while her family was out for a walk.

"I caught something out of the corner of my eye and by the time I realized it was a raccoon it was on her," said the girl's mother, Alexandra.

"It ran straight across the street. It was like stalking her. It was jumping on her legs, the mouth was opened," she said.

After yelling and grabbing her child, the raccoon was scared away. With a fourth and final vaccine scheduled, the child is doing better.

One day earlier a raccoon, believed to be the same animal, attacked a dog in Collingswood.

"The dog had a rabies vaccine which was great. And it got a booster within 72 hours," said Alyssa Amato with the Camden County Health Department.

The dog will remain in quarantine for 45 days for monitoring.

"If one raccoon potentially has rabies, they did get it from somewhere. So we want to make sure the rest of the public is safe," Amato said.

If you notice a sick wild animal, the Camden County Health Department is urging residents to call Animal Control at (855) 422-7226 or if you suspect rabies call the NJ Rabies Hotline: (609)-530-8416.

