"Disney's Snow White" star Rachel Zegler performed "Waiting on a Wish," the first single from the original soundtrack.

Rachel Zegler's performance of 'Waiting on a Wish' amasses 50 million views to date

Rachel Zegler's performance of "Waiting on a Wish" is taking the world by storm!

The single was the first track released from the "Disney's Snow White" original soundtrack.

In the upcoming film, Zegler stars as a live-action reimagining of the classic Disney princess, opposite Gal Gadot's Evil Queen character, in a "magical musical adventure."

Earlier this month, Zegler was joined on the Roppongi Hills Arena stage in Tokyo by local actress and singer Sakura Kiryu, who provides the Japanese dubbing voice of Snow White. The two performed together for hundreds of fans.

In Spain, Zegler performed outside the castle that inspired the 1937 animated "Snow White" film, Alcázar de Segovia Castle. Can you name a more iconic location?

To date, her performances have amassed more than 50 million views across social media.

Go behind the scenes with Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paof of "Disney's Snow White," a magical, musical adventure coming to theaters March 21.

In celebration, Disney released a special look at the movie, with musical insights from Zegler and songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Pau.

"Disney's Snow White," directed by Marc Webb, opens in theaters March 21.

The original soundtrack is available today with the following track list:

1."Good Things Grow" - Performed by Hadley Fraser, Krystina Alabado, Dean Boodaghians-Nolan, Jonathan Bourne, Felipe Bejarano, Emilia Faucher and Ensemble

2. "Good Things Grow (Villagers' Reprise)" - Performed by Vivienne Rowe, Kieron Bell, Leo Cropley, Freya Mitchell and Rachel Zegler

3. "Waiting On A Wish" - Performed by Rachel Zegler

4. "Heigh-Ho" - Performed by Jeremy Swift, George Salazar, Jason Kravits, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba, and Andy Grotelueschen +

5. "All Is Fair" - Performed by Gal Gadot and Ensemble

6. "Whistle While You Work" - Performed by Rachel Zegler, Jason Kravits, George Salazar, Jeff Morrow, Andy Grotelueschen, Tituss Burgess, Martin Klebba and Jeremy Swift +

7. "Princess Problems" - Performed by Andrew Burnap and Rachel Zegler

8."The Silly Song" - Performed by Jason Kravits, Fletcher Sheridan, Jeremy Swift, Andy Grotelueschen, Dujonna Gift, Jimmy Johnston, George Salazar and Ensemble +

9."A Hand Meets A Hand" - Performed by Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap. Co-written with Lizzy McAlpine with Pasek & Paul

10. "All Is Fair (Reprise)" - Performed by Gal Gadot

11. "Waiting On A Wish (Reprise)" - Performed by Rachel Zegler

12. "Snow White Returns" - Performed by Rachel Zegler and Ensemble

13. "Good Things Grow (Finale)" - Performed by Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap and Ensemble

+ Music by Frank Churchill and Lyrics by Larry Morey

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.