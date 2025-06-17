Rainbow Wave of Political Representation

LGBTQ lawmakers are being elected to public office in what some call a Rainbow Wave.

State Representative Andre Carroll (D) was elected last year to represent Pennsylvania's 201st district as the second openly Black gay man to be elected to the Pennsylvania State House. Already, the 34-year-old's district office is filled with accolades. He made Philadelphia Gay News' list of 48 most influential LGBTQ+ leaders and he was inducted into Philadelphia City Council member Rue Landaus' inaugural LGBTQ+ Hall of Fame.

Carroll is part of what's being called a rainbow wave that includes Civil rights and housing attorney Rue Landau who, in 2023, became the first openly gay person elected to Philadelphia City Council. And last year, Delaware's Sarah McBride became the first trans person elected to Congress.

The breaking of the so-called lavender ceiling started in 2018 with a record-breaking 244 LGBTQ+ candidates winning elections, including Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta (D) who became the first openly gay person of color elected to the state's general assembly.

In 2022, for the first time ever, LGBTQ candidates were on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Temple University English professor and LGBTQ scholar Brad Windhauser says all of that progress is the reason for the pushback that is causing so much fear and anxiety in the queer community. He points out that pride wasn't started as a celebration; it was started as protest.