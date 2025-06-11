Judge grants bond to undocumented migrant allegedly framed in Trump threat case

People demonstrated in support of Ramon Morales-Reyes, who is being held in Milwaukee but appeared virtually in Chicago on Tuesday.

CHICAGO -- An undocumented migrant accused by the Trump administration of threatening to kill the president can now be released from custody if he posts bond.

The judge says a different suspect has now confessed to sending that threatening letter to the president while making it look like it was written by Morales-Reyes.

Morales-Reyes' daughter, Anna Morales, spoke during a virtual news conference before Tuesday's hearing.

"Everyone that knows my dad knows, right away, that he's not capable of writing something like that," she said.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said it would continue to fight for the arrest, detention and removal of immigrants without legal status, but officials did not say if they would appeal his bond.