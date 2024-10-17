'Random' meat cleaver attack on SEPTA bus outside Philadelphia Police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is injured after what police are calling a "random" attack with a meat cleaver on a SEPTA bus in Philadelphia.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday on Broad Street in the city's Spring Garden section.

The bus driver pulled up in front of Philadelphia Police headquarters to get help.

Police say a 45-year-old man attacked another man with the cleaver, causing wounds to the victim's head and arm.

The victim was rushed to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect was taken into custody and the meat cleaver was recovered by police.