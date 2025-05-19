Rapper-turned-chef opens cloud kitchen Hittin' Pieces

MANTUA (WPVI) -- Chef Bleu is cooking up recipes inspired by her grandmother.

A former rapper who always dreamed of becoming a celebrity chef began her transformation when she started catering and pop-up events.

She officially opened Hittin' Pieces in February utilizing Fair Food Co., a shared kitchen space in Mantua. That's where she creates brunch favorites featuring recipes she learned from her grandmother. The food is available for delivery on all the major delivery platforms, and she operates late night hours.

Hittin' Pieces | Facebook | Instagram

3300 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia Pa.