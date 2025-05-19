Rare 'gustnado' formed in South Jersey during Friday's storms: NWS

FRANKLINVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A rare "gustnado" formed in Gloucester County, New Jersey, during Friday's storms, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Several damage surveys were conducted after the storm hit the region last week, including in Franklinville along North Blue Bell Road, near the intersection of Coles Mill Road.

It was at this location where the NWS says a brief "gustnado" formed, producing winds of 100 to 105mph. The winds snapped the trunks of several hardwood trees and took down several large softwood branches.

"Video received from the homeowner showed the trees and branches falling after a rapid wind shift. Analysis of radar data showed a strong signature of a rear-flank downdraft in the vicinity, which likely spun up this brief gustnado," the NWS said.

What is a gustnado?

A gustnado is a rotating column of air that develops off the storm's outflow (rain-cooled air) or gust front. When the rain-cooled air hits the surface, little eddies (swirling air currents) form, which then turn into a gustnado - often seen as dirt or dust being kicked up.

A gustnado can't be classified as a tornado because it isn't connected to a storm's cloud base or rotating wall cloud. A tornado is a violently rotating column of air that does extend from the storm's cloud base to the surface.

No injuries were reported in the storms on Friday.

