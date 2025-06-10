Reading, Pa. man facing child rape charges after video found on his phone

READING, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man from Reading, Pa. has been arrested after he was accused of raping a six-year-old child.

Angelo Concepcion, 28, was taken into custody on Monday at his home.

Police say the suspect's partner inadvertently discovered a sexually explicit video on his phone and reported it to police.

Investigators say Concepcion abused a child at a home in Muhlenberg Township, and recorded it on his phone.

He is charged with Rape of a Child, Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse and Indecent Assault

Concepcion is being held on $175,000 bail.

