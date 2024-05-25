19-year-old Pennsylvania realtor goes viral for speedy house tours

GREENCASTLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For anyone who's ever been in the market for a new home, you know the process of touring houses can be exhausting and overwhelming.

Well, that's usually the case unless Trenton Miller of Greencastle, Pennsylvania is your realtor.

The 19-year-old got into real estate about a year ago and has been making waves. Action News' Sarah Bloomquist spoke with the teen about his viral speed tours.

He said he kept seeing boring tour videos online and on social media apps like TikTok, so he decided to switch it up.

Miller has used the 'speedy' approach to his tour videos, each sprinkled with some humor.

Some have said his style is very Gen X.

Miller agreed, saying, "Some realtors take everything too seriously and I believe people are wanting a change."

He also said being a realtor at just 19 years old can be difficult. People are skeptical of his age, but he says he's determined to do the work.

Since his speed tours started, he says business has exploded with millions of views converting clicks into clients.