Rear portion of rowhome collapses in Philadelphia's Parkside section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia firefighters are responding to the city's Parkside section after a portion of a rowhome collapsed.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 1400 block of Peach Street.

Officials say the rear of the home collapsed.

There has been no word on the cause of the collapse or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.