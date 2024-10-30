Registered sex offender in Bensalem Twp. arrested again and charged with child sex abuse

BENSALEM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A man who was already a registered sex offender in Bucks County has been arrested on child sex abuse charges for allegedly sending explicit materials to teens.

Bensalem Township police say 29-year-old Kevin Nguyen was caught sending sexually explicit images online to an account that belonged to a 13-year-old girl.

Kevin Nguyen

Investigators say a search warrant revealed the suspect had also been sharing graphic material with a 14-year-old girl.

Nguyen was charged with Unlawful Contact with a Minor, Sexual Abuse of Children, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility (all felonies), and a misdemeanor charge of Corruption of Minors.

He pleaded guilty to child pornography charges in 2021.

Nguyen served time and was registered as a Tier 1 sex offender for 15 years.