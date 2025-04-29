Remains of woman missing for nearly 15 years found in car submerged in Cooper River

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- The human remains that were found inside a submerged car last year in Pennsauken, New Jersey have been identified.

The discovery was made after the car was pulled from the Cooper River in May 2024.

Chopper 6 was overheard as police searched the vehicle.

On Tuesday, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said the remains were those of Bernadine Gunner.

Gunner had been reported missing by family members on July 11, 2010.

Investigators say Gunner, who was 52 when she disappeared, was last seen driving her car after threatening to take her own life.

"We are grateful to all those who assisted with returning Bernadine to her family," said Prosecutor Grace MacAulay in a statement. "Missing person cases are heartbreaking because family members are left wondering what happened to their loved one. While we strongly believed the remains recovered from the Cooper River belonged to Bernadine, the confirmation through forensic DNA testing finally provides her family with a definitive answer and closure."

