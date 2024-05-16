Body recovered after 3 cars pulled from Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A body was recovered Thursday afternoon after crews pulled three cars from the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey

Chopper 6 was overhead as investigators converged on the scene on North Park Drive to the south of Kaighn Avenue.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday that a body was found in the driver's side area of one of the vehicles. DNA testing is being used to learn that person's identity.

The cause of the person's death has not been determined.

The vehicles appeared to have been in the water for some time.

Investigators could be seen under a blue canopy examining one of the vehicles.

Prosecutors would only say this is an "active and ongoing" investigation and there is no danger to the public.