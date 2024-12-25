Reported burglary at Pa. pharmacy turns into barricade situation; 2 suspects in custody

FOUNTAIN HILL, Pa. (WPVI) -- Two suspects surrendered after a barricade situation that began with a reported burglary at a pharmacy in Lehigh County.

Officers responded to the Fountain Hill Pharmacy in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue in Fountain Hill, Pa. around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

At some point during the incident shots were fired, though it's unclear if anyone was hit.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as two people walked out of a building with their hands up.

The incident remains under investigation.