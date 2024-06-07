Residents warned of potential measles exposure at central New Jersey hospital

PLAINSBORO TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The New Jersey Health Department is warning residents of a potential measles exposure.

A resident of Somerset County who recently traveled internationally tested positive for the virus.

The person visited the Emergency Department at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro Twp. on Saturday, June 1.

If you were there between noon and 3:30 p.m., you may have been exposed to the virus.

No additional cases have been reported but you could develop symptoms as late as June 26 if you haven't been vaccinated.

Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and puffy, red eyes, followed by rash. More serious cases can cause inflammation of the organs, brain infection or death.

So far this year, there have been 11 measles outbreaks reported nationwide.

That's up from four outbreaks last year.

For more information about measles, visit this page at CDC.gov.