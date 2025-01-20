Resources available to undocumented individuals who may be impacted by Trump's immigration plan

LOS ANGELES -- Amid President Donald Trump's announcement of "mass deportation plans," pro-immigrant nonprofit organizations and foreign government officials are providing resources to those who possibly face a risk of deportation.

Various consulate offices have created a resource guide indicating what rights an undocumented individual has. Anyone, no matter their immigration status, can access these resources.

The Mexican Consulate has created a 24-hour phone line where Mexican nationals can be helped locating their families and obtain legal advice if they are deported.

List of immigration guides from various consulates:

- Mexico

- Guatemala

- El Salvador

- Colombia

- Canada

Organizations like the ACLU have created a "Know your Rights - Immigrant Rights" guide where users can select from various scenarios. The site can be customized to your residing state and language.

Both consulates and nonprofits want to warn the public about legal frauds. If you are a victim, you can report attorneys and notaries to your local State Bar.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights has created Immigrant Assistance Line available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help with "Know Your Rights" issues and other immigration related questions. Additionally, the organization also created a "Know Your Rights" card which is available for download.

"Together, we are a lifeline for one another," said CHIRLA Executive Director Angelica Salas in a statement posted on the organization's website. "In the face of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, our resilience, and our shared commitment to justice. We will work tirelessly to ensure that every immigrant family stays safe, informed, and connected to the resources they need. Now, more than ever, we must come together to support one another and stand strong against any threat to our community."