Respiratory problems on the rise across Pennsylvania area

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Respiratory problems are starting to rise as kids go back to school and we approach the start of flu season.

While COVID and flu levels are still relatively low, RSV cases are rising, and more people are dealing with the common cold.

"We've seen a pretty steady state of respiratory viral illness around this time of year," said Dr. Claiborne Childs of Main Line Health.

While there hasn't been a big spike in cases so far, medical experts know that it is coming.

Historically, there is an uptick starting in the fall that lasts through the spring. However, most cases don't require hospitalization.

"Most of these viruses can be managed at home. You probably don't need to see a doctor," said Dr. Childs.

At Tepper Pharmacy in Ardmore, there has been a steady stream of customers looking for relief.

"A lot of over-the-counter cough and cold remedies. A lot of cough syrup," said Craig Lehrman, the owner of Tepper Pharmacy.

He has noticed more people complaining of respiratory problems, and the demand for vaccines is also on the rise as well.