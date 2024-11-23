South Jersey first responders help mother deliver baby along Garden State Parkway

UPPER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) -- First responders in South Jersey jumped into action when an expecting mother suddenly went into labor while traveling on the Garden State Parkway.

Amelia Charlotte entered the world on November 21 at 9:18 p.m., weighing 8 pounds and 7 ounces.

"I was terrified, a little scared," said Joanna Elswick.

"I'm glad she's happy and healthy, and she came out amazing, and she's doing amazing," said James Marsden, who is the father.

Elswick and Marsden were traveling about 50 minutes from Cape May to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township when Elswick suddenly went into labor.

They immediately pulled over on the side of the Parkway and called 911.

"We had to wait for the state trooper to get there, and by the time he got there, I was already pushing," said Elswick. "Luckily, the EMT got there just in time to deliver the baby."

Seaville Volunteer Fire Company Deputy Chief Brian Allegretto and Upper Township first responders came to the rescue.

"She had her feet up on the dashboard. She was having contractions. I checked her out. There was crowning. No head was visible at that point. I thought we were going to have a little bit more time," said Allegretto.

But baby Amelia decided otherwise, and Allegretto said she arrived in seconds.

"Everything worked out," said Allegretto. "Everything was good. The baby was healthy. You can't ask for anything more than that."

A miraculous moment where both parents and first responders are full of gratitude.

"We're so used to seeing death and destruction, and it's nice to see a life being brought into the world," said Allegretto.

"We want to thank all of them so very much because, without them, I don't know if she would be here," said Marsden.

Now, they're a family of four and hope to be reunited with their other daughter at home on Saturday.

Baby Amelia arrived just in time for Thanksgiving -- a moment the family is most thankful for this year.