Man shot during attempted robbery outside Delaware rest stop during height of holiday travel

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A 45-year-old man was shot during a robbery outside a Delaware rest stop during the height of holiday travel.

It happened in the parking lot near the Starbucks at the Biden Welcome Center in Newark, Delaware, around 7 a.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived, the victim was lying on the ground.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not made any arrests yet.