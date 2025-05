Results of the 2025 IBX Broad Street Run

Joshua Izewski crosses the finish line in the 2025 IBX Broad Street Run

Joshua Izewski crosses the finish line in the 2025 IBX Broad Street Run

Joshua Izewski crosses the finish line in the 2025 IBX Broad Street Run

Joshua Izewski crosses the finish line in the 2025 IBX Broad Street Run

Philadelphia Navy Yard (WPVI) -- 40,000 runners pounded the pavement on Broad Street Sunday morning for the 2025 IBX Broad Street Run.

The top finishers were:

MALE: Joshua Izewski (46:13.73)

Female: Amber Zimmerman (54:01.81)

Non-binary: Bryan Morseman (52:17.67)

Male Wheelchair: Miguel Jimenez Vergara (37:19.74)

You can find complete results here.