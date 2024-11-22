Retired Eagles center Jason Kelce to host late-night show on ESPN

Jason Kelce is headed to late-night. The retired Eagles center will host a late-night show on our sister network ESPN.

Jason Kelce is headed to late-night. The retired Eagles center will host a late-night show on our sister network ESPN.

Jason Kelce is headed to late-night. The retired Eagles center will host a late-night show on our sister network ESPN.

Jason Kelce is headed to late-night. The retired Eagles center will host a late-night show on our sister network ESPN.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Jason Kelce is headed to late-night. The retired Eagles center will host a late-night show on our sister network ESPN.

Kelce made the announcement on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Thursday night.

The one-hour show, called "They Call It Late Night with Jason Kelce," will tape in Philadelphia on five straight Friday nights, beginning January 3.

That coincides with the last week of the NFL's regular season and the playoffs.

Kelce, who already appears on ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown" show, will record in front of a live audience at Union Transfer on Spring Garden Street.

The Philadelphia-based band "SNACKTIME" will provide the show's music.

The announcement comes on the eve of the release of the third and final Philly Specials album.

RELATED: Proceeds from the final Philly Specials album to help get Philadelphia students holiday gifts

His latest Christmas album with his former teammates, was released Friday morning.

"A Philly Special Christmas Party" features Stevie Nicks and Boyz II Men.

Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata will be on Good Morning America Friday morning to talk about the new album.

