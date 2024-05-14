Eagles legend Jason Kelce officially joins ESPN's 'Monday Night Countdown'

He's one of the most beloved athletes in Philadelphia history. We look back at what Jason Kelce means to the Eagles and the city.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce is officially joining ESPN's "Monday Night Countdown."

The news was announced on Tuesday during Disney's upfront presentation.

Kelce, who agreed to a multi-year deal with ESPN, will join the show each week from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. leading into Monday Night Football throughout the regular season and playoffs. He will also make an appearance with Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark during halftime each week.

READ MORE: Jason Kelce retiring after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles

"Jason is a highly respected, Super Bowl Champion with a strong connection to fans," said Burke Magnus, ESPN President of Content. "Walking off the field and immediately to ESPN, viewers will benefit from his perspective which has been shaped through his years as an established locker room leader and a future Hall of Fame center."

Jason Kelce joins Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson during Disney's upfront presentation on May 14, 2024. (Disney/Michael Le Brecht)

The six-time NFL All-Pro will also become a member of ESPN's Super Bowl studio coverage each year, including Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles (February 2027) when the game airs on ESPN and ABC.

READ MORE: Disney rolls out new lineup of programming at 2024 upfront

Kelce participated in last year's NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop, which used to be known as the Broadcast Bootcamp. He has also appeared on numerous NFL broadcasts, including a stint with Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" during an off week in 2023.

"Turns out, it was a short retirement! I'm excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports," said Kelce in a statement on Tuesday.

The former Eagles center retired earlier this year after playing all 13 years in the NFL for Philadelphia.