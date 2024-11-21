Proceeds from the final Philly Specials album to help get Philadelphia students holiday gifts

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's almost that time of year! As we await the third and final release of The Philly Specials, stars from the Christmas hits are teaming up with the Philadelphia School District to celebrate every public school student in the city this holiday season.

Dubbed "Operation Snowball," the citywide initiative aims to give a holiday gift to every kid in the district.

For the past four years, The Philly Specials have donated more than $4 million to various charities to support children in the Philadelphia area.

But this year, current and former Philadelphia Eagles Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson and Jordan Mailata want to go bigger for the final year!

"We're trying to give a gift to every kid in the Philly public schools this holiday season. If that's not the holiday spirit, I don't know what is," Kelce said. "That's the Philadelphia spirit that I've come to know, love, and appreciate."

They plan to use the proceeds from sales of this year's album to support Operation Snowball.

But more than that, they hope that the project will "snowball" into a larger spirit of giving.

The final Philly Special, A Philly Special Christmas Party, will be released on Friday!

You can buy it on vinyl at the Philly Christmas Special website or by getting your hands on one of the limited-edition CDs that will be available at select retailers on Friday.

You can also donate directly to The Fund for The School District of Philadelphia via the Operation Snowball donation page.

