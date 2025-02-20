SPS fire: Returning home amid concerns after blaze at factory in Abington Township

Schools are reopening on Thursday after being closed for several days due to air quality concerns.

Neighbors of SPS Technologies returned to their homes on Wednesday after evacuations were lifted, but some did not stay long.

Neighbors of SPS Technologies returned to their homes on Wednesday after evacuations were lifted, but some did not stay long.

Neighbors of SPS Technologies returned to their homes on Wednesday after evacuations were lifted, but some did not stay long.

Neighbors of SPS Technologies returned to their homes on Wednesday after evacuations were lifted, but some did not stay long.

ABINGTON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A Montgomery County community is trying to return to a sense of normalcy after that massive industrial fire at SPS Technologies.

Abington Township declared a Disaster Emergency on Wednesday, while crews work around the clock and residents head back to their homes.

Schools are reopening on Thursday after being closed for several days due to air quality concerns. One of those schools, Cheltenham High School, served as a temporary shelter during voluntary evacuation. Abington School District is also welcoming back students.

Neighbors of SPS Technologies in Glenside returned to their homes in Abington Township and Jenkintown on Wednesday after evacuations were lifted, but some did not stay long.

"We have air scrubbers in our house already. They're trying to decontaminate any particles or chemicals that may have been in our house," said Yvonne Yeomans, of Abington Twp. "Out of precaution, we're moving to an extended stay facility probably until Friday or Sunday at the latest."

Authorities don't know the cause of the massive fire that broke out around 9:43 p.m. on Monday, which as of Wednesday night was still considered active.

"When you look at the size of this building, some 500 thousand square feet and multilayers the difficulty to access our firefighters out in that weather and with equipment, it's very difficult for them to completely extinguish this fire," said Patrick Molloy, Chief of Abington Township Police.

WATCH FULL: Officials give afternoon update on massive SPS fire in Abington Twp.

SPS, an aerospace industry manufacturer and supplier, employs hundreds of people and has operated out of the site for more than a century.

Chopper 6 video: Crews treating hotspots day after industrial fire at SPS Technologies

Air and water quality continues to be tested, which officials say are safe.

"We stopped at Home Depot, and we got air filters and a purifier, and we are going to run that in the house," said Matej Korzeniowski. "We've been trying to keep everything shut but, honestly, I don't know. There's still a lot of questions -- a lot of uncertainty."

The City of Philadelphia conducted its own tests and determined residents were not exposed to chemicals or air toxins, and also said the drinking water was not contaminated. The tests will continue around the initial site and nearby communities.

"This monitoring will not stop in any shape or form at least weeks or months in Cheltenham Township," Jenkintown Chief Tom Scott said.

As investigators work to determine how the fire started, there are more looming questions about the fate of SPS' hundreds of jobs.

A website has also been established by Abington Township, where residents can go to for updates.

Two years ago, SPS Technologies had to pay a fine of $109,000 to the EPA, for failing to properly dispose of and store hazardous waste, as well as failure to have a clear contingency plan for evacuation.

SPS Technologies has established a community hotline for questions, comments or concerns. Residents can call 215-572-3326 or email contactSPS@ppcairframe.com.