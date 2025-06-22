Son seeks justice for father who was gunned down in broad daylight

Son seeks justice for father who was gunned down in broad daylight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been over a year since an Air Force veteran was shot and killed in broad daylight.

Now, his son is seeking justice for his father.

"It's a senseless, uncalled for situation, living his golden years, not bothering nobody."

Ricardo Butler is talking about his father, 88-year-old Richard Butler.

The Air Force veteran and retired SEPTA driver was gunned down in broad daylight while sitting in his car on the 100 block of North Dewey Street in West Philadelphia on March 5th, 2024.

"He was out doing his normal routine," says Ricardo.

Family says he had just dropped off his girlfriend, and was headed to his son's house at the time.

It was something Butler did every day of his life.

Home surveillance video shows the moments before the deadly shooting.

In it, you can see someone who is believed to be the suspect get out of a silver sedan on the corner.

Shortly after that, Butler was shot twice in the chest.

"Me and my family seeking justice for wrong doing and wrongful murder of his life," says Ricardo.

The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

You can remain anonymous.

