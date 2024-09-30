Rick Perez giving back with new role at Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading & Berks County

Rick Perez is using his role as CEO of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading & Berks County to help underprivileged youth.

Rick Perez is using his role as CEO of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading & Berks County to help underprivileged youth.

Rick Perez is using his role as CEO of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading & Berks County to help underprivileged youth.

Rick Perez is using his role as CEO of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading & Berks County to help underprivileged youth.

Rick Perez continues to build community in Reading.

The former head coach of the Reading High School basketball team had a successful run winning three PIAA 6A State Championships.

Now, the coach has set his sights on creating a successful environment for the club that helped raise him.

Perez is the new CEO of the Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading & Berks County.

He now works in the same buildings where he spent his childhood growing up in Reading.

The mission of the club is to serve as a recreational space for underprivileged youth.

As the new CEO, he is sharing his personal story of struggle with kids who are coming from a similar background, hoping to inspire the next generation of leaders in the community.