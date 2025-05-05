﻿Ringo Coffee & Donuts introduces the Pancake Donut to South Philly

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Larry Rosenblum opened a new cafe called Ringo Coffee and Donuts in South Philly's Point Breeze area.

For years, Rosenblum worked in the magazine publishing industry before pivoting into the food industry, driven by his passion for food.

His start in the food industry began with the founding of Spread Bagelry. The entrepreneur has transitioned from Spread Bagelry and now focuses on pairing innovative donuts with a delicious cup of coffee.

The cafe is an experience, where you can watch your donut being made right in front of you. It starts by choosing a flavored donut and adding a homemade topping, such as the house-made Mama's Apple Pie.

Larry hopes Philadelphians will leave feeling like they've had an experience that's new and delicious.

2001 Federal St, Philadelphia, PA 19146

