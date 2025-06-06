'Just a football player': Rising Spring-Ford freshman breaking barriers on the gridiron

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- We often hear about the rise of girls' flag football.

As more and more young women get a chance to throw the pig skin, we very rarely hear of a girl strapping on shoulder pads and a helmet.

Well, Addie Rosenbloom, a rising freshman at Spring-Ford Area High School is changing the game.

"I just wanna get better. I hate not being good at things," she says.

The focus on this day, and pretty much every day, is football. It's a novelty to most young girls, but to Addie, it's a way of life.

"A lot of people are like surprised or confused, I'm not playing like flag, but most people get used to it," she says.

They really have no choice but to get used to it. Addie has been playing football her whole life. Next year, she will play high school football at Spring Ford.

"I just wanna work hard compete, and I wanna try to start on both sides of the ball, but other than that, just keep working so I can be in a better position when I get older," she says.

Brandon Bing, a former NFL cornerback who won the Super Bowl with the Giants, trains Addie.

"Immediately, she wanted to be challenged, but she enjoyed the challenge. I felt like she had the grit to kind of push through the things that she had in front of her because obviously she's a young lady in a man's sport," he said.

And of course, that is what resonates with many, and sure, the Rosenbloom family acknowledges it, but it's never been part of the motivation.

"She doesn't look at it that way, which is the best part and the coolest part of it. I think more is she wants to be known as just a football player," said her father, Matt Rosenbloom.

And the thrill of this sport certainly doesn't discriminate based on gender.

"Scoring a touchdown has to be like one of the best feelings in sports. It's just like such a high, and then going back and having a chance to do it again," says Addie.