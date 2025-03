NJ Transit River Line suspended after person struck by train near Cinnaminson Station

CINNAMINSON, N.J. -- River Line service is suspended in both directions between Riverton and Riverside stations after a person was struck by a NJ Transit train.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Tuesday near Cinnaminson Station in the 1800 block of Bannard St in Cinnaminson, Burlington County.

There has been no word of the person's condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.