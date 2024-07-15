Pennsylvania delegates react to Trump assassination attempt: 'I felt a great sadness'

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump has altered the mood of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"We as delegates still have a job to do for our party, but there is a cloud that is hanging over at this point," said Michael Straw, a delegate from Delaware County.

He, like many Americans, felt stunned by the shooting an hour north of Pittsburgh Saturday night.

"I couldn't believe that a leader of the free world had been shot at and that innocents were also being included in that," he added.

Chester County delegate Debbie Abel echoed the same, saying "I felt a great sadness. I was very sad that something like that could happen."

Abel is an RNC delegate from Malvern. She said the assassination attempt has been a wake-up call, and that Americans need to tone down the political rhetoric.

"We all need to come together and stop the vitriol and just focus on the message, focus on the platform of getting this country on the right track," she said.

The two delegates said security is tight at the convention both on the ground and in the air, and they feel safe.

They are hopeful this tragedy will propel Donald Trump back into the Oval Office and look forward to his RNC speech.

"I think he's not just going to unite the people at this convention this week but I think he's going to unite the country," said Abel.