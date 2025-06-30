24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Rob McElhenney says too many people were mispronouncing his name so he legally changed it

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 1:58PM
Rob McElhenney legally changes name, says too many people were mispronouncing it
A big change for Philadelphia's own Rob McElhenney after he legally changed his name to Rob Mac.

A big change for Philadelphia's own Rob McElhenney after he legally changed his name to "Rob Mac."

The star of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and co-creator of "Welcome to Wrexham" said too many people were mispronouncing his name.

Mac signed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Thursday.

He hinted at the move in a recent article in Variety, wanting to clear up confusion now that his multimedia company is doing more work overseas.

He also found out through genealogy, he's not the first to tweak the surname.

Mac has already been credited online as Rob Mac in FX's official materials for "It's Always Sunny."

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds poked fun at the McElhenney name two years ago, releasing a song on social media to teach everyone how to pronounce it as a birthday gift to Rob.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW