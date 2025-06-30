Rob McElhenney says too many people were mispronouncing his name so he legally changed it

A big change for Philadelphia's own Rob McElhenney after he legally changed his name to "Rob Mac."

The star of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" and co-creator of "Welcome to Wrexham" said too many people were mispronouncing his name.

Mac signed the paperwork in Los Angeles on Thursday.

He hinted at the move in a recent article in Variety, wanting to clear up confusion now that his multimedia company is doing more work overseas.

He also found out through genealogy, he's not the first to tweak the surname.

Mac has already been credited online as Rob Mac in FX's official materials for "It's Always Sunny."

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds poked fun at the McElhenney name two years ago, releasing a song on social media to teach everyone how to pronounce it as a birthday gift to Rob.

