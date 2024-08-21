Pizzeria in Delaware County wins Herr's Flavored By Philly chip contest

ESSINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pizzeria in Essington, Pennsylvania -- that is on record as being the birthplace of the stromboli -- won a big contest this week.

Romano's was chosen as the winner of Herr's third annual 'Flavored By Philly' chip contest.

The restaurant's 'Special Hot Stromboli' was voted as the best flavor in a unique selection of chips, crafted exclusively for Philadelphia.

Action News' own Alicia Vitarelli got to try a chip when the finalists were announced.

More than 2,600 snack lovers participated to choose their favorite out of three final choices.