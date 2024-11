Rothman Rink in Dilworth Park opens for the 2024 holiday season in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One of Philadelphia's most anticipated wintertime experiences is now open.

The grand opening of the Rothman Rink in Dilworth Park was held in Center City on Thursday night.

The Ice Rink opens at noon Friday with skating available seven days a week through February 23.

Visitors can also check out The Cabin which offers festive food and drink.

For more information, visit centercityphila.org.