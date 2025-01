Rt. 30 Bypass EB closed after tractor-trailer carrying mulch overturns in Downingtown, Chester Co.

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- The eastbound lanes of the Route 30 bypass in Chester County are closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on the roadway.

It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday near mile marker 288.8.

The semi was carrying mulch when it overturned in the eastbound lanes between the Route 322 exit and the Route 113 exit in Downingtown.

So far there are no reported injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

